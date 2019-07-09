News
New concentration for ROTC students in the works
On April 8, the University of Dallas Student Government (SG) passed a resolution on behalf of ROTC students, calling on administration to...
Arts & Culture
Commentary
Campus leggings: the argument for
What you wear is between you and your wardrobe. Recently, the mother of a University of Notre Dame...
Sports
Track finishes 5th overall at SCAC Championships
This past weekend, the University of Dallas men and women’s track team competed at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championships hosted...
UD men’s lacrosse final game
The University of Dallas men’s lacrosse team played their final game of the 2019 season on Friday, April 26, against Southwestern University....
UD golf wins first-ever SCAC championship
The University of Dallas men’s golf team competed in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championship Tournament last Monday and Tuesday, April...